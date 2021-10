TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mosquito spraying at the Cicero Swamp is scheduled to begin Wednesday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. after mosquito samples collected recently were found to have Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The samples were collected from the Island Road site in the Town of Cicero according to a release sent by Onondaga County Health Department last week.

If you are looking for more information, you can contact the OCHD’s Division of Environmental Health at 315-435-1649.