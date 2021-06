CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cicero teen was honored for her quick thinking when she performed CPR on a 6-month-old baby she was babysitting.

State Senator John Mannion awarded the Liberty Medal to Madison Alock.

Officials say the 16-year-old saved the infants life, as cardiologists believe the child has a heart condition.

The liberty medal is the highest honor the State Senate can bestow.