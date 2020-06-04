Cicero teen program trying to survive the COVID-19 crisis

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Twenty-one years ago, students in the Cicero-North Syracuse school district helped start a program to give teenagers a safe place to go, make smart decisions and receive help, both with their life and school work. Now the program, called CanTeen, faces funding issues moving forward due to COVID-19.

“Teens really pushed for this,” Amy Venditte, CanTeen’s assistant director, said.

A program started by teenagers to help other teenagers is now facing financial shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are taking it one day at a time,” Venditte said. “Fortunately, the director and I and, under the guidance of Jody, we are very frugal. So, we make a little go a long way.”

Fundraisers like the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament have been canceled for this year, leaving CanTeen with significantly fewer funds available than normal.

Jody Rogers, Cicero Youth Bureau, Parks & Recreation director, said, “We’ll end up having to cut some program activities, maybe field trips, some of the extras that the kids enjoy, but maintain the facility and the ability for the kids to come in here, hopefully if we are able to open again when the school district does.”

CanTeen is already seeing a 15 percent decrease in state funding, and while local governments have said they will provide their full funding to CanTeen in 2020, funding for 2021 is unclear.

With school instruction taking place remotely, CanTeen has followed suit and continues to provide services the best they can during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Since school closed, we have been very successful being able to maintain regular contact with 90 of our teens, give or take. So, we’ve been doing that virtually, phone calls, text messages, social media,” Venditte said.

However, meeting remotely can never replace the feeling of actually going to the CanTeen.

“This place is really, really important to the teens, it gives them a sense of belonging,” Venditte said. “They’re in a huge school district. So, for them to be able to come over and be part of a small community, they don’t have beef with each other, they don’t judge each other, this becomes their home away from home.”

It also becomes a space for important conversations to happen, and without CanTeen’s doors being physically open, some of those conversations are not happening.

“We as adults need it, but for they’re mental health, they really need it,” Venditte said. “We’re the people they talk to about stuff that they can’t talk about at home, or they don’t want to talk to a stranger about. So, being able to have that one-on-one conversation with them is very key.”

CanTeen is not the only program of its kind that may be forced to cut services due to COVID-19, and without these programs, our youth could become more at-risk.

Without having programs like this, we are going to have an increase in juvenile justice issues. We are going to have an increase in mental health issues. We’re going to have an increase in teens making risky behaviors, whether that’s unwanted pregnancies, drug use, alcohol abuse, whatever. History has shown that we will see an increase in those things if they don’t have places like this to go to, and they don’t have an outlet and a way to feel like they don’t have a voice. Amy Venditte — CanTeen Assistant Director

To help the CanTeen keep its programs and thrive on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit their website at http://www.canteencny.com/.

