CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cicero will soon get a new place to get a refreshing beverage this summer.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual café concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle, has announced they are opening a new café in Cicero that is set to open its doors on May 18 at 7987 Brewerton Road.

To celebrate the opening, the Cicero location is offering exclusive promotions to guests all week long.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of our latest location,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. “Roger is an exceptional franchisee, and we are confident that he will continue to build a loyal fanbase and amazing guest experience here in his community. His determination and seasoned experience with business ownership are a great fit for building upon our growth in Central New York.”

On opening day, May 18, the first 50 guests in line will win free smoothies for a year. Then on May 19, dine-in guests can purchase $1.99 discounted smoothies, $3.99 flatbreads on May 20, and $5 flatbread combos on May 21.

Additionally, prior to the grand opening, the cafe is inviting all local first responders and veterans to sample certain menu items on May 15 and 16. As a way to give back to the community, Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Cicero is donating the first $1000 earned on opening day to No Kid Hungry, a nationwide organization, and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe national charity partner, aimed at ending childhood hunger.

“We are very excited to bring the Tropical Smoothie Cafe brand to Cicero,” said Wagner. “This brand brings better-for-you eating options to Cicero in a fast-casual, grab-and-go environment which is an element that the community has little exposure to. The Tropical Smoothie Cafe brand complements our portfolio and offers products that keep guests coming back. Being a native to the area, I felt it was important to give back to our loyal fans and celebrate this momentous location.”