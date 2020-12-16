Cicero Town Board takes up police body cameras Wednesday

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cicero Town Board will vote on an agreement between the town and the union representing its police officers over policies and procedures for using police body cameras.

The Memorandum of Agreement between the town and the Cicero Police Benevolent Association puts into writing when the cameras are to be turned on, acceptable exemptions, and other policies and procedures for the use and storage of the video recordings.

The board is also expected to take up a contract with workers in its highway department. The meeting is online and you can access it here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9