Bridgeport woman arrested twice for DWAI in three days

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cicero woman was arrested two times in a three-day period for driving under the influence.

Lisa M. Herbert of Bridgeport drove into a ditch Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 5:53 p.m. near Island Road. Cicero police located Herbert in her 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with uninjured. She was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

During the investigation, police discovered Herbert was arrested by New York State Police June 28, 2021 for the same charge. During that arrest, she was issued a traffic citation to appear in Cicero Town Court in September.