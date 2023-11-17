LENOX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old Cicero woman died in a crash in the Town of Lenox in Madison County on Friday, Nov. 17, in the early morning.

New York State Police responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 31 and State Route 13.

They found that the woman, Ariana Savage-Ogletree, was driving southbound on Route 13 at a high speed when she failed to correctly go through a roundabout, crossed Route 31 and hit a utility pole.

The car flipped over and landed on its roof.

Three passengers were in the car and taken to Upstate Hospital with the following injuries:

16-year-old Hailey C. Moran, from Cicero, NY, was airlifted by Mercy Flight with head trauma and listed in serious condition.

20-year-old Mackenzie M. Moran, from Cicero, NY, was transported by ambulance with head and internal injuries and is listed in serious condition.

17-year-old Giovanni Spagnola from Syracuse, NY, was transported by ambulance with internal injuries and was listed in serious condition.

Alcohol also appears to have contributed to the crash, according to Trooper Jack Keller, the public information officer for NYSP Troop D. State Police are waiting on the results of Savage-Ogletree’s blood test to determine her BAC.

Keller also said a large quantity of alcoholic beverages were found in the vehicle.

A photo of the car can be seen below:

Courtesy of NYSP