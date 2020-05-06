Cicero woman shares story of mom who likely caught COVID-19 at nursing home before dying at hospital

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Among the seven people listed by the State Department of Health to have died at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Sandy Handley’s mother isn’t included.

Handley’s mother, 88-year-old Beatrix Davies, died at the hospital, which means she’s not included in the nursing home data.

Handley explained to NewsChannel 9 that another resident at Van Duyn pushed her mother, breaking her hip.

After being sent to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Davies tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctors deemed her well enough for surgery, which was initially successful.

But after having trouble breathing, Davies chose against being put on a ventilator and died.

Handley showed NewsChannel 9 her mother’s birth certificate, which doesn’t indicate that Davies was transferred from another facility. The funeral home director noticed the flaw but thinks it’s important to be corrected.

St. Joseph’s Hospital won’t comment on specific cases, but after NewsChannel 9’s request, is looking into the concern.

