Circare Wellness Expo To Host Interactive Health Fair in CNY

An agency that serves Onondaga County and beyond is looking to connect individuals with resources that they need to live healthier, happier lives. With programs and services available to adults and children, Circare is working to connect individuals of all ages with the resources they need through their wellness expo happening later this year.

Health Home Network Coordinator Johanna George says that one way they hope to reach the community is through other resources who can also sign onboard to participate.

“What we want to do with the Wellness Expo is find other resources and other providers so that we can network and learn more about what is going on in our community,” she adds.

Marketing Coordinator Holly Garcia says Circare’s mission for the expo is to cover the eight dimensions of wellness, that include spiritual, physical, mental, educational and financial wellness to name a few.

“We have agencies represented from many different specialties and backgrounds literacy agencies, refugee services, senior services, crisis, education, employment and CNY Paws will be there with their therapy pets from 4-6, so we have many different agencies represented,” she adds.

If you are a provider looking to be part of the expo please call Holly at (315) 472-7363 or email HGarcia@cir.care.

They still have tabling opportunities available for the expo and are also looking for sponsorship opportunities too. The Circare Wellness Expo is happening on Friday May 8th from 2pm to 8pm at the New York State Fairgrounds Science and Industry Building. Admission is free and open to the public along with food vendors, raffles and live entertainment on site too.



For more information on the Expo and Circare visit Cir.care