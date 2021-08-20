City and County leaders ready to welcome “Afghan allies” to the area

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, along with other city leaders are willing to welcome “Afghan allies” to the area.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, the group wrote:

“Our nation made a promise to the brave Afghans that stepped forward to protect our military, diplomatic, and NGO personnel in Afghanistan. Now is the time to keep our promise by evacuating our allies and finding safe places for them to live and thrive in the United States.”

Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson, County Legislature Chair Dave Knapp, County Legislature Minority Leader Linda Ervin and Council Minority Leader Joe Carni joined Mayor Walsh and County Exec. McMahon in writing the letter

You can read the full letter to President Biden below: