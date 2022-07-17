(WSYR-TV) — Residents who live, work, or own property within the Downtown TNT sector in Syracuse are eligible to cast their vote for the ‘Jazz Central’ mural design on Wednesday, July 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Wildflowers Armory, 217 S. Salina St.

People are asked to enter on the Fayette St. side of the building and the meeting will be in the center of the lower level.

According to the City as Canvas initiative, the ‘Jazz Central’ mural will be created on 441 E. Washington St. and each artist will present their design concepts and answer any questions people may have during this meeting.

Voting will be in-person only and will be placed by ranked-choice ballots. If you are unsure about voting eligibility, check the website here to see a map of the Downtown sector.

Once the voting ends, the winning design will be announced the following week.

The American Rescue Plan Act is the funder for the City as Canvas initiative.