SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Code Enforcement has declared Skyline Apartments unfit as tenants have been without hot water since Monday. A stop rent order has been issued for the property until the hot water is restored.

According to Greg Loh, the City’s Chief Policy Officer, the City of Syracuse Division of Code Enforcement has been in communication with the property owner, Green National since Tuesday to restore hot water at the apartments.

Green National confirmed to the City that it secured a licensed contractor for repairs and the statement says Code Enforcement is in regular contact with Green National to ensure repairs are made.

Newschannel 9 spoke with multiple tenants at the apartments who voiced their ongoing frustrations with issues at Skyline.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Green National for comment but has not heard back.