City hall closed Friday, trash pickup delayed a day in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse city hall and all city administrative offices will be closed Friday, December 25, in observance of Christmas.

Trash pickup will be delayed by one day. Streets, where trash would normally be picked up on Friday, will be scheduled for Saturday collection

Yard Waste drop off at the DPW garage will also be closed on Friday.

Downtown metered parking is free on Sunday.

If you have an emergency and need to reach the Department of Public Works, you can call 315-448-8360.

