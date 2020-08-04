City Market returns to grounds of Everson Museum Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — City Market will return this Sunday to the grounds of the Everson Museum in Syracuse.

Organizers of the weekly event say it will be held for the next three months.

There will be safety protocols in place.

Vendors are required to wear masks and are spaced a safe distance apart.

“It’s a tribute to people of our area that we are able to have our museums and some outdoor markets open,” says Andy Semabia this year’s new director of the market. “Many of the vendors have been unable to sell their wares and we hope the public will come out and support them.”

The event runs the second Sunday of the month in August, September and October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features vendors offering handmade goods form pottery, glass, jewelry, art, and antiques.

