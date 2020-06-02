City of Albany helping businesses affected by riots

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Albany is stepping in to help businesses destroyed during this past weekend’s riots.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that emergency aid will be given through the city’s Facade Improvement Program, offering a maximum grant of $10,000.

The mayor said that the need may exceed the resources that the city has available during this time, in turn asking the public to step up and donate to the fund for those businesses.