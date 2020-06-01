City of Buffalo rocked by weekend protests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, protests in Buffalo took a more peaceful turn after wide spread violence from Saturday night.
Saturday started mostly peaceful in the Queen City, with crowds growing to several hundred protests by 5 p.m.
The situation turned violent as those crowds broke into smaller groups later in the night. One man was seen throwing a flaming box into Buffalo City Hall.
Dozens of businesses in the city suffered damage and cars were vandalized while people pelted officers with rocks and bottles.
On Sunday, volunteers worked together to clean up the city in a much calmer setting.
