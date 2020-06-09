City of Corning considering closing popular street for outdoor dining

CORNING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As restaurants start reopening for outdoor dining, a Southern Tier city is looking at creative options to make it work.

The Corning City Council is looking at closing a popular area to traffic to allow for expanded outdoor dining and a Reopening Corning event.

The proposal would close four sections of Market Street in Corning between June 12 and August 2 to allow restaurants in the area to expand their services.

This would allow for tables to be six-feet apart, which is required during Phase Two.

Restaurants are scheduled to reopen fully in Phase Three.