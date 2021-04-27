City of Cortland exploring ideas for stimulus money

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Cortland has left over money from the federal stimulus and is coming up with ways to spend the million dollars.

Mayor Tobin pointed out at a common council meeting that the money can’t be spent like a shopping spree.

“So we have had internal dialogues with department heads saying hey what did we put bandaids on in 2020?” he said. “And now we want to get rid of those band aids. And these things don’t heal themselves, it is not like the human body we have to repair what was not a hundred percent.”

Cortland saw many cuts last year. Paving didn’t go as planned and other costs like PPE were unexpected, so a portion of the millions dollars will go to those bandages from last year, but there will certainly be some leftover.

Council members had ideas ranging from paving, to better wifi, and even a dog park was suggested.

Tobin has his own thoughts, but will work with the city council to make the money go further.

“You gotta dream big and if the money doesn’t come from this pot of funds, maybe we say this is something the community values and we make it a long range goal,” he said.

Mayor Tobin and the city council will get some clarification from the federal government on how the money can be spent and they hope to have some plans finalized for it in the coming weeks.