City of Cortland Honors Lives Lost on 9/11

The city of Cortland honored the lives lost on September 11 2001, at a moving ceremony held at the city’s Courthouse park. Cortland Community-Oriented Officer Jesse Abbot is with the Cortland Police, and helped organize the memorial ceremony.

Local responders took part in the ceremony to remember the men, women and children who lost their lives that day beginning. Retired Airforce Colonel Kim Walsh is this year’s keynote speaker. Kim was working in the Pentagon at the time American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building.