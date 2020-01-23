City of Cortland increasing sidewalk shoveling enforcement

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Cortland is cracking down on neighbors who won’t shovel their sidewalks.

The city requires neighbors to take care of snow within 24 hours after a storm passes.

Effective on Wednesday, neighbors will receive a penalty of $25 if they don’t clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of the storm. This fee will grow with each offense.

Code enforcement will be on the lookout for white sidewalks. They will put a ticket on your door if you don’t take the time to clear up your sidewalk.

On top of that, if the City of Cortland ends up taking care of it, you will get charged with the cost of shoveling along with additional $25 administrative fee.

City councilors that NewsChannel 9 spoke with said that, for the most part, everyone does a good job shoveling.

But, they also said that there are a select number of properties that have been a problem for years.

