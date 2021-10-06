City of Cortland lays out plan for stimulus money spending

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American rescue plan funding can be a once-in-a-lifetime shot for towns, villages and cities to change their trajectories. It’s a privilege the City of Cortland Mayor Brian Tobin doesn’t take lightly.

“I am very comfortable with it and I say that because this is not my plan. There was a lot of listening as I mentioned. Department heads and people in the community reached out and said ‘hey what are our needs?’,” recalled Tobin.

He and the team at city hall took in a lot of suggestions. The city gets $1 million this year and, just about the same next year. The plan is to channel funds iinto three prioritized areas for the city: community outreach and support, city employee compensation, and support services for city functions.

With that will come things like better sidewalks, improved parks, and new police vehicles. As he prepares to leave office, Mayor Tobin says money is being set aside for the future of city government.

“I think we need to be more active. Government needs to do a better job of recruiting talent for positions. It doesn’t matter if it is police, fire or administrative. We should want high-quality people in government positions because these positions benefit everybody,” Tobin said.

The plan is scheduled to be voted on in a few weeks.