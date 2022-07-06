CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Cortland may soon be getting an overhaul of its trash pick-up system after a city-wide survey showed 90% of neighbors using it want to trash the decades-old blue bag system.

Resident Billy Zelsnack has lived in Cortland most of his life and said after 35 years he’s fed up with having to buy expensive special blue trash bags every week.

“I’ve been spending about almost 15 bucks a week for garbage bags,” he said.

The program dates back to the early 90s. The idea is the price of the bag is supposed to cover the cost of hauling the trash, but Mayor Scott Steve says problems are piling up.

“We’re having a lot of trash issues in rental places where they’re not paying for it and they’re putting it in their basement, putting it behind their building,” Mayor Steve said.

Without a bin to put the bags in, Zelsnack said the blue plastic bags attract all sorts of animals that tear into the bag and spread garbage around the city.

“And as soon as they rip the garbage company won’t take them.” Billy Zelsnack, Cortland Resident

Mayor Steve said the city keeps having to increase the price of the bags to offset increased prices for hauling the trash as fuel and landfill fees skyrocket. Just one 36-gallon bag is $5 and most families need more than one bag a week.

“I can go to a second party, get one of those garbage can barrels and pay less for that,” Zelsnack said.

And that’s exactly what other Cortland neighbors have done, causing traffic to back up.

“Three to four different haulers, plus our truck is going on the same street, they’re pulling them out at different times of the day, so every day is trash day on some of the streets,” Mayor Scott Steve, City of Cortland

The mayor created a committee to review the results of the survey and come up with a new system. Based on early estimates Mayor Steve believes it would be more cost-effective to include the price in residents’ taxes and provide trash bins for neighbors to put their own store-bought trash bags in each week.

The mayor hopes to have a new plan decided on by August with the roll-out starting at the beginning of next year.