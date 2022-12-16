CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A shooting occurred in the area of Main and Port Watson Streets in Cortland on Friday, December 16, according to city of Cortland Police.

Police ask that people avoid the area at this time and shelter in place until further notice.

As police continue to pursue leads, they are currently on the lookout for a man named Tyshawn Pittman, who is a person of interest regarding this investigation.

Pittman is believed to not be a threat to the public, according to police.

Police say the victim is being treated and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The city of Cortland Police asks that if you know the whereabouts of Pittman or how to contact him, please call 607-758-8311.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.