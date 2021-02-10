City of Fulton announces new Exchange Zone Program

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton has announced a new Exchange Zone Program that will provide residents with a safe location for private party transactions, including online purchases and child custody transfers.

The City of Fulton Police created an “Exchange Zone” outside the main entrance of the Municipal Building on the South First Street side. The designated zone and parking area will be under 24/7 video surveillance.

The zone is meant to provide a safe alternative to meeting with someone at an unfamiliar location.

In the case of child custody transfers, the Exchange Zone is not a drop off where parents can leave children for a later pick-up time. All exchanges must be done person to person.

It’s imperative that the City of Fulton offer a safe area for residents to make simple, in-person transactions to lessen the likelihood that a person would get scammed or harmed during an exchange. This designated zone will provide peace of mind for those who choose to use it for exchanges outlined in the program. Fulton Mayor Deana M. Michaels

The City of Fulton released the following information and safety tips about the Exchange Zone:

City of Fulton Police personnel will not assist with transactions

The Exchange Zone is meant for person-to-person transactions only

Sellers are required to take their property with them if the buyer does not show up

Only conduct transactions with local buyers/sellers

Do not go to a transaction alone

Make sure a friend or family member is aware of the details of the transaction

Complete the transaction during daylight

Be extra cautious in buying and selling valuable items

Only use cash or money orders

Trust your instincts; if it sounds like a scam, it most likely is

If someone is not willing to come to the Fulton City Police Department to complete a sale, it is probably not a legitimate transaction

While police personnel will not assist with handling of transactions, it is a well trafficked area just outside the department, located at 141 South First St. in Fulton.

No appointments are necessary to use the Exchange Zone.

For larger items, such as furniture or items that need to be picked up by a truck, it is recommended that you choose a well lit, public parking lot.