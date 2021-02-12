City of Fulton planning to honor former Mayor Ronald Woodward

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton is paying its respects to their former Mayor Ronald Woodward, who recently passed away.

Woodward served the city and his community for several decades, from the Common Council to Mayor. He finished his final term as mayor in December 2019.

Current mayor and Woodward’s successor, Deana Michaels made the announcement on Facebook. She says the city is working with Woodward’s family in the coming weeks to pay respects and honor his dedication to Fulton.

Details on the city’s dedication will be announced in the near future.