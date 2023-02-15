CITY OF FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $4.5 million in federal funding was announced on Wednesday for the cities of Fulton, Jamestown and New Rochelle to hire new firefighters.
The fire departments in each city will receive the following in funding:
- Fulton Fire Department: $1,062,804
- Jamestown Fire Department: $1,816,201
- New Rochelle Fire Department: $1,679,796
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding on February 15, 2023 and they say the funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program.
With the federal money allocated to the city of Fulton, the fire department is expected to hire four firefighters to add to their force.
The grants are awarded to applicants on a competitive basis. The fire departments that most closely address the program’s priorities and show financial need are selected.