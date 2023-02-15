CITY OF FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $4.5 million in federal funding was announced on Wednesday for the cities of Fulton, Jamestown and New Rochelle to hire new firefighters.

The fire departments in each city will receive the following in funding:

Fulton Fire Department: $1,062,804

$1,062,804 Jamestown Fire Department: $1,816,201

$1,816,201 New Rochelle Fire Department: $1,679,796

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding on February 15, 2023 and they say the funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program.

“Firefighters from Jamestown to Fulton to New Rochelle have worked non-stop battling on the frontlines of the pandemic and keeping our communities safe, and when I heard our fire departments were struggling to keep staffing up I promised to deliver the fed dollars to give our heroes the support they need. That is why I am proud to deliver this major over $4.5 million federal boost so our Upstate and Hudson Valley fire departments can hire new desperately-needed firefighters without bearing the financial stress. I’ve fought my whole career to bring more federal resources to support our brave firefighters, and this will keep our New York fire departments prepared to take on any emergency,” Senator Chuck Schumer

With the federal money allocated to the city of Fulton, the fire department is expected to hire four firefighters to add to their force.



“The City of Fulton recognizes the significance the FEMA Safer Grant has to community safety and department capacity. Senator Schumer also recognized that in his efforts to secure the funding on our behalf,” Mayor of Fulton, Deana Michaels

The grants are awarded to applicants on a competitive basis. The fire departments that most closely address the program’s priorities and show financial need are selected.