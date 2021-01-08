City of Fulton unveils new logo

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Fulton is ringing in the new year with a new logo. It was designed by 315 Designs LLC, a Fulton-based company

Mayor Deana Michaels said, “The new logo shows off our unique waterfront location with an artistic ‘painted’ image of a photo of the lower bridge/lock area. This will help give Fulton a new identity as we begin construction on Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, move the Community Development Agency forward with new leadership, focus on our designated historic districts, and move forward on projects at the former Nestle Site. Fulton is a city with a bright future and this new logo showcases a new direction and vision.”