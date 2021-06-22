City of Ithaca forced to close three sites after Monday night’s storm

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After Monday night’s powerful storm, the City of Ithaca has closed Stewart Park, Newman Municipal Golf Course and a portion of the Cayuga Waterfront Trail.

These sites will be closed until further notice due to extensive tree damage. Several old, large trees were uprooted, and the Department of Public Works is in the process of clearing the debris. The tennis courts at Stewart Park and several greens on the golf course have been damaged.

If you had an event scheduled at any one of these venues, a city representative will contact you about possible alternatives.

