City of Ithaca shuts down popular street to expand outdoor dining

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Thursday, July 25, the City of Ithaca has shut down it’s famous “restaurant row” in order to meet the need for restaurants to expand their outdoor dining.

North Aurora Street just off the Ithaca Commons will be closed for one month.

Restaurant owners like Dean Zervos, co-owner of Simeon’s on the Commons, have taken a major hit with their doors shut throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why the city is transforming downtown’s busiest streets into a “streatery” to gain some sense of normalcy when it comes to summertime outdoor dining.

“It helps and enables us to put more seats outside. So since we’re at 50 percent, hopefully we can get to 75 percent capacity with the extra outside seating,” said Zervos.

In some cases, Ithaca Mayor, Svante Myrick, said this can even double or triple a restaurants capacity.

“In some cases this will be doubling or tripling their capacity to serve people while they sit outside and actually bring some life and vitality back to the city,” explained Mayor Myrick.

Members of the community can walk up and down the street and restaurants are able to serve customers all the way up to the curb.

In our business, it’s always about traffic flow. We need customers in order to do it and when we’re at 50 percent… our rent is not 50 percent, none of our bills are 50 percent. We have to try to make it on that , and having some extra outside seats can generate more revenue. Dean Zervos, co-owner, Simeon’s on the Commons

Not only is closing down “restaurant row” a benefit for the community, it’s also a win for the businesses and city’s sale tax revenue that has also taken a major hit.

“We want people to get out of the house. We want them to do it safely and we need our businesses to be successful, especially our small businesses,” said Mayor Myrick.

Zervos said he’ll continue to adapt while expanding, and that an idea as small as this can help him get his restaurant back on its feet.

I’m happy to be back in business, happy to be open more and our menu is expanding every week so we’re getting back to where we were. We’re very excited. Dean Zervos, co-owner, Simeon’s on the Commons

