City of Ithaca: Stewart Park will remain closed after severe thunderstorm damage

A downed tree and scattered limbs were the aftermath of June 21 thunderstorms at Stewart Park in Ithaca.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Ithaca has announced that Stewart Park will remain closed, as recent storms that swept through Ithaca have resulted in damage, adding to damage from previous storms.

Damage includes downed trees in the playground and tennis courts, and downed tree limbs obstructing different areas of the park. As local forecasts predict more storms to come, the city has decided to keep the park closed until further notice.

Among attractions that will be closed to the public are the park sprinklers, playground, carousel, Waterfront Trail, kayak rentals and rented kayak and canoe slips.