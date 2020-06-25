City of Oswego begins waterfront construction project

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego has started construction on a $16 million waterfront construction project. Mayor Billy Barlow says the project includes construction along Breitbeck Park, Wright’s Landing, and the International Pier.

Funding for the project is thanks to three sources, including $12.6 million from New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s REDI program, a $1.1 million CFA grant, and $1.5 million from FEMA.

Since 2017, the City of Oswego has been damaged by high waters and lakeshore flooding to the tune of over $5.5 million.

The Brietbeck Park project will have large rip-rap stones and additions landscaping along the park and Harbor Trail.

At Wright’s Landing Marina, the ground will be elevated by two feet to help prevent future flooding. Other projects include a new pavilion, a new welcome center, and restroom renovations.

At the International Pier, it will be transformed into a pedestrian-oriented boardwalk from a gravel pier.

Construction on all projects is expected to last through July 2021.

“Our Breitbeck Park, Wright’s Landing Marina, and International Pier projects will surely transform Oswego’s waterfront and position our community to finally take full advantage of being a waterfront community. Our projects will both protect our waterfront property and assets, while allowing us to build and improve our waterfront to serve as an attractive economic development tool, adding to Oswego’s forward progress,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Our Wright’s Landing Marina will become the premier marina on Lake Ontario and the International Pier, I believe, will serve as a unique and powerful regional attraction, showcasing our world-class waterfront, for many years to come.”

Nathan Emmons, Director of Economic Development, said “We continue to focus on enhancing and transforming our waterfront into a beautiful destination within our city. Mayor Barlow’s vision for the International Pier and the Wright’s Landing Marina will protect our shoreline from future damage and transform our local assets into an attraction, directly producing economic benefits for the City of Oswego and Central New York.”

“Oswego’s waterfront is what built the City of Oswego. The shoreline was devastated by considerable flooding that began in May 2017 and then reoccurred in 2019,” said Fire Chief Randy Griffin, the Emergency Management Director for the City of Oswego. “Since that time, City officials across City Departments, under the leadership of Mayor Barlow, have worked tirelessly with our State and Federal partners to make our projects come to fruition. Today we start toward making our new, improved, and more resilient waterfront a reality.”

Thomas Kells, Commissioner of Oswego’s Department of Public Works, said “We’re thrilled to be able to do a bulk of the construction work in-house with the Oswego DPW personnel and equipment. Being able to do this project in-house will save on project costs, expedites the construction schedule and gives our DPW employees an opportunity to participate in a project that will transform this community. We’re excited to help execute Mayor Barlow’s vision for Oswego’s waterfront and look forward to enjoying the final product.”

Due to the construction, Wright’s and International Marinas will be closed.

“If we totally close both marinas at once, we can complete the construction quickly, rather than working around regular operations. During construction, conditions would not be even close to desire-able anyway, so it makes much more sense to totally close the marina this year, get the project done, and work to re-open in summer 2021,” Barlow said.

Boaters who previously rented dock slips in either marina can call the Oswego Department of Public Works at (315) 343-5055 to receive an immediate full refund.