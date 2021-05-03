City of Oswego cancels Independence Day celebration for the second consecutive year

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Monday that the City of Oswego has cancelled the Independence Day Parade for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

The city will hold a downtown block party with its annual firework display, launched from the railroad pedestrian bridge over the Oswego River at 9:45 p.m.

There will also be a concert in downtown Oswego, featuring a local rock band, Long Time Coming. The free concert will take place on West First Street from 7-9:30 p.m.

“While we can’t have the Independence Day Parade in 2021, we do still think it is important to host our annual Independence Day Celebration in some form.” OSWEGO Mayor billy barlow

The open container ordinance will be lifted temporarily to allow alcoholic beverages and several downtown restaurants will expand available outdoor seating.

There will be a local artist, a magician, and novelty vendor throughout the downtown area and the city plans on having bounce houses and other outdoor activities around Don Hill Plaza before the firework show.