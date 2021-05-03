City of Oswego cancels Independence Day celebration for the second consecutive year

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Monday that the City of Oswego has cancelled the Independence Day Parade for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.
The city will hold a downtown block party with its annual firework display, launched from the railroad pedestrian bridge over the Oswego River at 9:45 p.m.
There will also be a concert in downtown Oswego, featuring a local rock band, Long Time Coming. The free concert will take place on West First Street from 7-9:30 p.m.
The open container ordinance will be lifted temporarily to allow alcoholic beverages and several downtown restaurants will expand available outdoor seating.
There will be a local artist, a magician, and novelty vendor throughout the downtown area and the city plans on having bounce houses and other outdoor activities around Don Hill Plaza before the firework show.