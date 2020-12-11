City of Oswego certificates that were made to help local businesses have sold out

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A plan in the Port City has become a big hit.

City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced a program earlier this week aimed to give local businesses a boost. The program has people purchase a $25 gift card and get an additional $25 gift card, free to use at participating small businesses.

Barlow announced Thursday afternoon all 400 of the available gift cards were sold out.

“The goal of this program is to get people to support local businesses this holiday season,” Barlow said during a virtual town hall Wednesday. “It is a safe bet that people are going to be shopping in one way, shape, or form. We would want them to stay home but if they do go out– avoid shopping malls and avoid big-box retail stores.”

