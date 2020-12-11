OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A plan in the Port City has become a big hit.
City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced a program earlier this week aimed to give local businesses a boost. The program has people purchase a $25 gift card and get an additional $25 gift card, free to use at participating small businesses.
Barlow announced Thursday afternoon all 400 of the available gift cards were sold out.
“The goal of this program is to get people to support local businesses this holiday season,” Barlow said during a virtual town hall Wednesday. “It is a safe bet that people are going to be shopping in one way, shape, or form. We would want them to stay home but if they do go out– avoid shopping malls and avoid big-box retail stores.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- City of Oswego certificates that were made to help local businesses have sold out
- WATCH: A much brighter end to the work week in CNY
- Loretto hopes to sign residents up this weekend for COVID-19 vaccine shots next week
- LaFayette Central School District voters approve $8.6M capital project
- CBP meets requirement for nationwide DNA sampling program
For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App