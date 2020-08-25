City of Oswego Common Council passes 2021 budget with no tax increase

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego Common Council passed the city’s 2021 budget with no tax increase on Monday night.

The council unanimously approved a $45,659,295 budget for the city, making only one, cost-neutral amendment to the one proposed by Mayor Billy Barlow two weeks ago.

I’d like to thank the Common Council for supporting my 2021 proposed budget and for their continued support of our direction, goals and future plans. Together, we’ve lowered the cost of living for our residents, responsibly invested in our community and have made significant progress in a relatively short period of time. Our 2021 budget positions city government to build on our success without raising the cost, for the third year in a row, to our residents. Mayor Billy Barlow

The budget calls for no increases to taxes or fees and doesn’t use any of the city’s general fund to balance.

At this time, given the difficulties we all face, a tax increase would only worsen the situation for our residents, small business owners and our local economy. So, I am proud to pass a budget that holds the line on taxes and ensures continued progress for our community. Mayor Billy Barlow

Council President Rob Corradino offered the only amendment to the Mayor’s proposed budget.

This amendment was a $10,000 allotment to be used to improve the Legend’s Fields Sports Complex, which is an athletic facility in Oswego that is used to host softball and baseball tournaments.

The $10,000 increase was offset by a $10,000 reduction in personnel salaries as individuals are taking advantage of a retirement incentive that was offered by the city earlier this year.

Mayor Barlow, department heads and all city employees should be commended for proposing a budget for 2021 that does not raise taxes for a third consecutive year. To continue to provide the services and infrastructure improvements that our citizens expect with no tax increase and without using any reserve funds during these challenging times is truly amazing. Council President Rob Corradino

The 2021 city budget will take affect on Jan. 1, 2021.