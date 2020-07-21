City of Oswego creates safe locations for face-to-face internet purchases

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego has created a couple of locations designated as “Internet Safe Exchange Locations” for anyone purchasing or selling items on the web.

The areas provide a reliable, safe location for the two parties to meet and make the exchange.

The two locations, behind the Oswego Fire Department’s eastside fire station and in front of the Oswego Police station, will be well lit with 24-hour security camera surveillance. The areas are also able to be seen with city officials nearby.

Internet Safe Exchange Locations are becoming popular around the country as a tool to keep face-to-face internet purchases safe after such transactions have been linked to acts of violence.

If issues arise during a transaction, residents should call 911.