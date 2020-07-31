City of Oswego dedicates street hockey rink in memory of Jack Bobbett

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego dedicated their newly renovated street hockey rink in memory of a young man who was killed in a tragic accident.
Mayor Billy Barlow along with family and friends were there for the dedication of the Jack R. Bobbett Memorial Street Hockey Rink.
Bobbett was a standout youth hockey player in Oswego’s Minor Hockey Association Program. He was known as an outgoing and hardworking teammate.
The rink is located at Shapiro Park on the city’s Westside.
