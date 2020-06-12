CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow as the city enters Phase Three.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- GOP police reform plan gains momentum
- Florida Republicans excited to bring RNC to Jacksonville
- Mobile food pantry hosts free distribution in Syracuse’s south side
- Trump Admin proposes sweeping changes to US asylum laws
- City of Oswego enters Phase Three
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App