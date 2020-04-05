City of Oswego extends deadline for city taxes, water and sewer fees

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the spread of coronavirus in Central New York, Oswego City Hall is closed to the public until further notice.
The City also announced that city taxes, water and sewer fee deadlines will be extended for 30 days with no penalty.
The non-essential travel ban also remains in effect in the city.
