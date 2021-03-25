City of Oswego forgives COVID-19 business loans

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego announced on Thursday that it is forgiving all $276,000 in COVID-19 business loan funding that was issued last March to help businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020 when New York State shut down and restricted businesses, Mayor Billy Barlow and the City of Oswego provided loans to small businesses with no interest for 20 months to aid them through the difficult time.

Now the city is using the funding received through the American Rescue Plan to fully forgive all of the loans issued.

“Small businesses were among the hardest hit at the beginning of the pandemic last March, continued to struggle due to economic restrictions throughout the pandemic and need assistance as they finally begin to re-open. Even as our economy re-opens, local, small businesses still face restrictions and many other challenges, and that is why immediately converting the loan funding to grant funding is so helpful and important,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

Businesses who received the loan funding last March should immediately contact the City of Oswego Office of Economic Development at 315-343-3795 or nemmons@oswegony.org to ensure the conversion of their loan funding into grant funding. Businesses who have already paid off their loan funding from last year are still entitled to grant funding and should also contact the Office of Economic Development.

The City of Oswego received $1.89 million in funding from the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan and will use funds to replenish the City of Oswego Small Business Commercial Loan Funding Program once the COVID-19 grants are issued.