City of Oswego gains newly-trained team of bicycle cops

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers in the City of Oswego just went through the International Police Mountain Bike Association school that was hosted by the police department.
They learned night cycling, patrol tactics and education focused on kids.
They will be patrolling neighborhoods with the goal of better connecting with the community.
