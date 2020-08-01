City of Oswego gains newly-trained team of bicycle cops

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers in the City of Oswego just went through the International Police Mountain Bike Association school that was hosted by the police department.

They learned night cycling, patrol tactics and education focused on kids.

They will be patrolling neighborhoods with the goal of better connecting with the community.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected