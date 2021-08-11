City of Oswego granted temporary restraining order against Oswego Port Authority

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego was granted a temporary restraining order against the Port of Oswego Authority, according to Mayor Billy Barlow.

Also, let's be crystal clear. The building being built, as evident by the stop in construction, was NOT ever "briefed" to me or proposed to the community, as the Port falsely states. No wonder it is so awful, nobody knew. NO leadership, NO transparency! — Billy Barlow (@MayorBarlow) August 11, 2021

The order halts construction at the Port’s East Terminal while the Supreme Court reviews the city’s legal action.

“Today is a big win for the city, business owners and people of Oswego, but it is just the beginning. Today’s decision reaffirms our position that the Port did not properly vet this project with the community, they repeatedly and incorrectly state the rules don’t apply to them and their failed, incoherent approach to this project must require another look and take the rest of the community into consideration,” Barlow said. Barlow also added he felt a sense of relief knowing it has been confirmed the Port did not brief city government on the project and the structure that was being built was never revealed to the public until it was too late.” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

The lawsuit was filed after the city said “it became abundantly clear the Port was constructing a much larger structure than that which was approved by the Port’s Board of Directors in September of 2020.”

The original structure was a dome-shaped 124-foot diameter and 55-foot-high building. The building under construction measures 150 feet by 150 feet and at least 70 feet high. The larger building is positioned in a way that eliminates the view of the Oswego Lighthouse from the Great Lakes Seaway Trail, according to a release sent by the city.

The Supreme Court is tentatively set to hear oral arguments on the City’s legal action on September 7.