City of Oswego holding snowman building contest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Snow in the south Carrizo Springs Texas snowman KSAT-159532.jpg36360737

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Do you want to build a snowman and show off your creativity? Well, the City of Oswego is giving you just that opportunity.

It’s all part of the Oswego City Games, and the best part? You don’t even have to leave your home!

It is open to all homes within the city limits. There will be three categories: Best Traditional, Most Creative, and Funniest.

Make sure your snowman is ready before Saturday, Feb. 20. Judges will be around between Noon and 4 p.m.

You must register by Friday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. to participate. Find more information about registering by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected