City of Oswego holding snowman building contest

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Do you want to build a snowman and show off your creativity? Well, the City of Oswego is giving you just that opportunity.

It’s all part of the Oswego City Games, and the best part? You don’t even have to leave your home!

It is open to all homes within the city limits. There will be three categories: Best Traditional, Most Creative, and Funniest.

Make sure your snowman is ready before Saturday, Feb. 20. Judges will be around between Noon and 4 p.m.

You must register by Friday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. to participate. Find more information about registering by clicking here.