City of Oswego hosting COVID vaccine clinic for seniors Saturday

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — As more vaccine doses become available we are hearing about more options for eligible neighbors to receive their COVID-19 shot.

Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced it has partnered with Wayne Drugs in the city of Oswego to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for city residents, this Saturday, March 6.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the shots will be given at the McCrobie Civic Center in Oswego.

You can book an appointment online or you can call the Oswego City Clerk’s office at 315-342-8191.

There are 1,000 appointments available.

“I am extremely excited to partner with Jamie Branshaw and the fine folks at Wayne’s Drugs to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic directly to the residents of the City of Oswego,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Bringing a vaccine clinic to Oswego will ensure easy and direct access to residents who meet the current eligibility requirements and will surely help to expedite the local vaccination process. Our Oswego City Clerk’s Office is ready and available to help residents, by phone or in-person, who may not have internet access,” Barlow said.

The vaccination clinic Saturday in the City of Oswego is in addition to the appointments announced by the Oswego County Health Department. The county will start taking appointments for their clinics starting Thursday at 10 a.m.