City of Oswego hosts first annual Chalk Walk

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego has announced its first annual Oswego Chalk Walk.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to participate by showing off their creativity and art skills.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said, “The new Oswego Chalk Walk event is a great activity and event for our children and is an event that gives our children something to do, something to look forward to and fully complies with social distancing. We are both thrilled and proud to organize and host such an event and I’d like to applaud the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and partners for putting the event together for our youth.”

“This is a great event to get all families involved to do their best artwork outside but safely, at home,” said Jennifer Losurdo from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. “Chalking starts early so start planning your artwork!”

Judges from the Youth Bureau, iHeart Oswego, and the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce will vote for their favorites in different categories.

Prizes will be provided by local eateries like Pizza Villa, Stone’s Candy, and others.

iHeart Oswego photographers will be out taking pictures of entries and the artists that drew them.

The first annual Oswego Chalk Walk is Saturday, June 20. The rain date will be Saturday, June 27.

To learn more and sign up for the contest visit www.iheartcorp.com/chalkwalk.