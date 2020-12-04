City of Oswego kicks off ‘Home for the Holidays’ event

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is kicking off a weekend of holiday-themed events to encourage residents there to shop local.

This year’s “Home for the Holidays” weekend kicks off on Friday with social distancing protocols.

There will be a parade through city neighborhoods, downtown carriage rides, late-night shopping and downtown deals all weekend.

Pop-up shops will also be located on West First Street and Bridge Street.

The event runs from Friday through Sunday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected