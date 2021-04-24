City of Oswego launches ‘REVIVAL’ fund for businesses struggling to reopen during the pandemic

OSWEGO, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Just in time for the spring and summer months, the city of Oswego is helping small businesses get back on their feet with a grant program.

City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow is still waiting for the federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to arrive on his desk, but in the meantime, he’s been brainstorming how exactly he wants to invest that money.

The winning idea? A “REVIVAL” fund for small businesses struggling to reopen.

“Well, what we wanted to do is help businesses that are still suffering the most from the COVID-19 pandemic. Believe it or not, a lot of businesses here in Oswego still are struggling to reopen since the closure last March or at some point last year,” Mayor Billy Barlow said.

The REVIVAL fund isn’t just for businesses looking to reopen, but it’s for owners who may have been trying to relocate, expand or improve their facility during the pandemic.

“We feel it’s appropriate to reinvest the funds we receive from the federal government back into the community directly and help those who are hurt the most,” — Mayor Billy Barlow

Out of the $1.89 million of federal funding the city is receiving, $150,000 of that is set aside for the grants.

For businesses hoping to reopen, the funds will be capped at $10,000 per business. New or expanding businesses will be given up to $25,000.

The key component here is timing, and we want these businesses open. The busy season in Oswego is really June, July, August, and September. So, getting these businesses open for June is very important not only for the business as it is the busy month, but also for the community. We want the community to return to the state it was pre-pandemic, and this is one way we can do that, getting businesses back open and on their feet. Mayor Billy Barlow, City of Oswego

Well, how do businesses sign up? You can find an eligibility form and application here on the city’s website, or you can pick up an application in person at the Economic Development Office at 44 East Bridge Street in Oswego.

In order to enhance your chance of being awarded a grant, your application should be as detailed as possible. Proof of ownership, current budget, receipts, and payroll will be requested.

REVIVING BUSINESSES: Oswego @MayorBarlow announced a 'REVIVAL' fund for small businesses looking to reopen and owners who've been trying to expand or improve their current business ‼️



Details on @NewsChannel9 at 6:00 & 11:00.#LocalSYR#SupportSmallBusiness @LakeOswegoInfo pic.twitter.com/0BMURVK6lC — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) April 24, 2021

Right now, there isn’t a set date when the grants will be awarded. However, Mayor Barlow says the city will be compiling and reviewing applications over the next month.