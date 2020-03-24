City of Oswego launches website filled with information for residents during COVID-19 pandemic

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Mayor William Barlow and the City of Oswego launched a new website Tuesday to consolidate information and helpful tools for Oswego residents affected by COVID-19.

The website will be updated with the latest information regarding changes to city government and contains direct links to the Oswego County Department of Health, New York State’s Health Department, the CDC, and John Hopkins.

The site will also feature a resource section linking residents to SNAP benefits, student loan relief, unemployment benefits, food bank information, and other emergency assistance options.

Job applications will also be available for many of the companies in the city like Walmart and Price Chopper that are hiring.

Applications and information on The City of Oswego’s no-interest loans for small businesses are available on the site along with links to free child care.

If you are looking for take-out, a comprehensive list of local restaurants is also published on the page.

Access the City of Oswego’s Emergency Assistance website at CityofOswegoEmergencyAssistance.org