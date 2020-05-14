Interactive Maps

City of Oswego lifting stay-at-home order, still enforcing social distancing

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced that the city is lifting the stay-at-home order.

This means that the city will be reopening playgrounds as they enter Phase One of reopening.

Officials will continue to enforce social distancing and make sure people are continuing to social distance.

