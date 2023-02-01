OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Go big or go home.

Oswego’s Mayor, Billy Barlow announced that the City of Oswego has created one of their biggest paving plans to date, with over $1 million worth of city streets set to be paved.

If approved by the Common Council, this project will hit the $8 million dollar mark for amount of roads paved under Mayor Barlow’s term, with this year being his last.

Paving routes throughout the years. Courtesy of the City of Oswego Mayor’s Office.

“Despite paving approximately $7 million worth of city streets to date, the chief complaint I still receive is the conditions of our roadways,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “That is why this year, I’m proposing the largest paving plan to date, using state CHIPS funding along with some local funds, to execute a $1 million paving plan this Spring. Strategically investing in city infrastructure has been a key goal every year so far, and we’ll continue again this year by paving more streets in one year than ever before.”

Mayor Barlow’s proposed 2023 paving plan includes:

East Mohawk Street (First Street to Tenth Street)

(First Street to Tenth Street) Hall Road (Railroad Tracks to City Line)

(Railroad Tracks to City Line) Duer Street (Albany Street to Bunner Street)

(Albany Street to Bunner Street) East Cayuga Street (Third Street to Seventh Street)

(Third Street to Seventh Street) East Third Street (SR104 to Cayuga Street)

(SR104 to Cayuga Street) East Fifth Street (Schuyler Street to Mohawk Street)

(Schuyler Street to Mohawk Street) East Seventh Street (Burkle Street to Bridge Street)

(Burkle Street to Bridge Street) Liberty Street (Erie Street to Bridge Street)

(Erie Street to Bridge Street) Utica Street (Liberty Street to Babcock Street)

(Liberty Street to Babcock Street) West Fifth Street (Seneca Street to Lake Street)

(Seneca Street to Lake Street) West Sixth Street (Oneida Street to Utica Street)

(Oneida Street to Utica Street) West Seventh Street (Cayuga Street to Schuyler Street)

(Cayuga Street to Schuyler Street) West Ninth Street (Utica Street to Oneida Street)

(Utica Street to Oneida Street) Entire Trillium Garden Development

The Common Council will deliberate the selected streets and proposed funding during the Administrative Services committee meeting at City Hall on Monday, February 6th at 6:30pm