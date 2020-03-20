City of Oswego mayor announces interest-free loans available for small businesses

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Small businesses in Oswego will soon be able to apply for interest-free loans, as COVID-19 continues to hinder businesses across the nation.

In a release from the Oswego Mayor’s Office, the COVID-19 Emergency Business Loan Relief Program has made $250,000 available in emergency loan funding to Oswego small businesses of 25 employees or less.

The funding will be available through 25 separate $10,000 loans to help 25 small businesses in Oswego with business operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses eligible for the loans must be in the City of Oswego and employ 25 people or less.

Our small businesses, and their employees, are the backbone of our community and need our support now more than ever. The mandated closures due to COVID19 have placed an immediate and heavy burden on our small business community and government at every level needs to step up to offer immediate, accessible assistance,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We’ve designed this program quickly to get the funding out to our business owners to use during this difficult period. Moving forward, I will continue to aid and assist our business owners, employees of small businesses and our residents through the very challenging time. By sticking together and using every resource available, we will get through this challenge and become a tighter, stronger community because of it. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

Below are some more details regarding the loans:

Loans are interest-free with simple terms

No payments due until September 2020

Zero closing costs or fees

Simple application process with accelerated review

Funds available to businesses within 10 business days of application submission

The loan application will be made available on the City of Oswego website, www.oswegony.org, starting Monday, March 23 at 3 p.m.

Any questions about the loan program can be directed to Nate Emmons, director of Economic Development via email at nemmons@oswegony.org.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9